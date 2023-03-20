OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $52.85. 204,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,298. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

