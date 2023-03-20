OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.64 on Monday, reaching $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 260,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,224. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

