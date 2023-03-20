OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.47. 155,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

