OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,233. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.42 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

