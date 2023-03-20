ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 629,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ONEOK by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 83,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

