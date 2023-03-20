OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpan from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

OneSpan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,736 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

