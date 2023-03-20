Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.39 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $202.39 million and $22.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.61 or 0.06295947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.