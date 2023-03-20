Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

