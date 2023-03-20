Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.86

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 379133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Origin Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $297,873.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,200 shares of company stock worth $1,122,015. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

