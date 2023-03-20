Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Insider Buys $39,700.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) insider Robert G. Coradi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

