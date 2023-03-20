OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 758 ($9.24) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 749.60 ($9.14).
OSB Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 489.60 ($5.97) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 489.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.88 and a beta of 1.40. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.42).
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
