Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

OXBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

