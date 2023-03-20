Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.