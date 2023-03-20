Oxen Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $330,426.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,714.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00292382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00544781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00479520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,352,976 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

