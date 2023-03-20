Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

