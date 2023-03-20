Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,579.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

