Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

PAAS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,700. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $2,755,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $3,653,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

