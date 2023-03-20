Park National (NYSE:PRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Park National Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

