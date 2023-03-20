Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

PATK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 3,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

