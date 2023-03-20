Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $180.51 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.42.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

