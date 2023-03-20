PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PayPal were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. 3,618,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351,684. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.