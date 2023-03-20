Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

