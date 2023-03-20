Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,263 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

