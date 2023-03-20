Peak Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.22 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

