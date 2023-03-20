Peak Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

