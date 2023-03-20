Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $79.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

