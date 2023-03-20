Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 137,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 4.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.