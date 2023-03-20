Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

