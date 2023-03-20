Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Peet’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

In related news, insider Brendan Gore 1,335,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

