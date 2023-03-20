Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.