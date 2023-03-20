PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $325.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

