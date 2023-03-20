Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

