Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $41,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $59.27. 267,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

