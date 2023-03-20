Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $425,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. 5,137,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,275,086. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.