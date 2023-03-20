Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.07. The company had a trading volume of 411,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,071. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.