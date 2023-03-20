Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 7.1 %

USB traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901,076. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

