PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.