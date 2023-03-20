Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

