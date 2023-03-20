Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
