PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,200 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,206,432 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. 45,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,267. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

