PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.68.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

About PetMed Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

