PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
PetMed Express Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.68.
PetMed Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
