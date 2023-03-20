Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31. 8,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHAR. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $679.32 million, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

