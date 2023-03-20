Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31. 8,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on PHAR. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $679.32 million, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.26.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
