Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.84. 1,185,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,826. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

