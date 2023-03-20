Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 988,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

