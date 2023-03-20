Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 787,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.