Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.