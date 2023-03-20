Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PIPR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.57. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,683,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

