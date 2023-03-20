Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $117,051.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,116.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 67,660 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $117,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 16,381 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $28,339.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $147,736 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

