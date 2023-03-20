PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

