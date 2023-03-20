Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 676,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.