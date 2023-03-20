Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $167.44 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $167.44 million and $294,011.51 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00282817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18271694 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $258,589.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.