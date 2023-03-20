Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.06. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

